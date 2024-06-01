SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Susquehanna

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $16.83 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,399,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,399,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.