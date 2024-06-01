SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Trading Down 13.4 %

S stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

