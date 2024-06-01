ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $731.12, but opened at $690.99. ServiceNow shares last traded at $670.78, with a volume of 706,855 shares.

Specifically, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $740.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

