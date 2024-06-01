SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 2,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

SHL Telemedicine Stock Up 7.2 %

SHL Telemedicine Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

