Short Interest in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Increases By 36.8%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 22nd Century Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 18.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

Shares of XXII stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $160.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Further Reading

