Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Drops By 27.0%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

AMKBY stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.2839 dividend. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

