Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Drops By 27.6%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.2 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
Shares of Alsea stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Alsea has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.
About Alsea
