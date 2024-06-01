Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Drops By 27.6%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.2 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

Shares of Alsea stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Alsea has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

