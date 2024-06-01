Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Decreases By 19.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
