Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Decreases By 19.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

