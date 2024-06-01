Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Grows By 43.7%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bridgestone stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
