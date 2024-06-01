Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Grows By 43.7%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone Trading Up 0.8 %

Bridgestone stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bridgestone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.