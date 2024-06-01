Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Increases By 42.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Cosan Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Cosan has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Cosan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 285,241 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 166,456 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 163,209 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

