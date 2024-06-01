Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Increases By 42.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Cosan Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Cosan stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Cosan has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Cosan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cosan
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cosan
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.