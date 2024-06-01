Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rises By 41.7%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 720,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 22.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 74.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 51,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

