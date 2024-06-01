Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rises By 42.4%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,443,900 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 3,121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

FQVLF stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.75.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

