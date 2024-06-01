Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Grows By 39.3%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 99.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

