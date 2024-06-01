Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Rises By 42.3%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

