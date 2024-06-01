Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Expands By 26.9%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $65.13 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $38,913.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $136,385.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,841. 57.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

