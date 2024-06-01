Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Drops By 20.0%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
XOS Stock Performance
NASDAQ XOSWW opened at $0.04 on Friday. XOS has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About XOS
