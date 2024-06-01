Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Drops By 20.0%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOSWW opened at $0.04 on Friday. XOS has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About XOS

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

