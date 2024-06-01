Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Rises By 21.8%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ YOTAW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.