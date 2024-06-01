Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Rises By 21.8%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ YOTAW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Yotta Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yotta Acquisition
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.