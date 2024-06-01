Short Interest in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Declines By 31.4%

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YS Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YS Biopharma stock. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 307,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Superstring Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of YS Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YS Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YS opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. YS Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

