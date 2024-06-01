Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.43. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $169,588.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,882.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

