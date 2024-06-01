SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) fell 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. 7,365,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34,096% from the average session volume of 21,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

SinglePoint Stock Down 11.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $76,725.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

