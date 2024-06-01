Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $115.37 and last traded at $116.37. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.00.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Trading Down 11.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDT), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDT), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

