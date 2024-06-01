Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Update

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the April 30th total of 253,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 959,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 5.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 67.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 85,636 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.01. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

