Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $144.33 and last traded at $144.46. Approximately 1,769,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,114,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.19.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,824,446.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 201.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $258,957,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

