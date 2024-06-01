Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Shares Down 2%

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.93. Approximately 29,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 90,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGD shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowline Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

