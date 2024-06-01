Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock opened at $296.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.15 and a 200-day moving average of $242.41. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.42.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

