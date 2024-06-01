Stephen Bjornson Sells 50,000 Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Bjornson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

CEMATRIX Trading Down 2.2 %

CVX opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.82. CEMATRIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.55 million during the quarter. CEMATRIX had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0199914 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Clarus Securities raised CEMATRIX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.

