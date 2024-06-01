Stephen Hoge Sells 341 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Moderna alerts:

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80.

On Monday, April 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.55 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.