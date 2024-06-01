Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 5.46% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DDIV opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.