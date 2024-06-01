Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,685 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,506.0% in the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

