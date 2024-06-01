Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

