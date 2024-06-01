Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMUB opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.