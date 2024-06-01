Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 38,690 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CSX by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,052,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,150,000 after purchasing an additional 424,278 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 56,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $3,354,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

CSX last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

