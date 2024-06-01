Stifel Financial Corp Buys 645 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $30,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.14. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,326,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,828,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,367 shares of company stock valued at $55,513,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

