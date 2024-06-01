Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,675 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $37,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.30 and a 200-day moving average of $208.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $225.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.