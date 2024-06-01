Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.67 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBK opened at $250.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.73 and its 200-day moving average is $242.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.