Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $36,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $136.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.46. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

