Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $33,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $164.30 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

