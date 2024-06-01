Stifel Financial Corp Takes $38.26 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 287,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,258,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $874,377,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,848,000 after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,252,000 after purchasing an additional 258,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

FI stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.