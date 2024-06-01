STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,285 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 108,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STM stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

