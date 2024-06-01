Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SUOPY stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sumco had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $629.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

