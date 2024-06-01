Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $62.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

