Susquehanna Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $13.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

View Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Airlines Group by 271.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 136,797 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $603,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $6,289,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $1,301,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.