Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) PT Raised to $145.00

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BWS Financial from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Talen Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLNE stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $125.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talen Energy will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

