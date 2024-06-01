Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Read Our Latest Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.88. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $449,515.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $2,714,210.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,577,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,896,698.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $449,515.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,643 shares of company stock worth $38,927,466 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.