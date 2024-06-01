TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $48.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

TC Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

