TD Asset Management Inc Buys 412 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $36,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.8 %

CPB opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

