TD Asset Management Inc Has $28.93 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 483,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,465 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,755,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,640,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $564,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,319. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.