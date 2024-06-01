TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,782 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $34,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,093,652 shares of company stock worth $2,893,105,600. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.