TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,516 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $32,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after acquiring an additional 429,650 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after buying an additional 1,632,749 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,858,000 after acquiring an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $248,139,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

NYSE:LYV opened at $93.73 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

