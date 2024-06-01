TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Ferguson worth $39,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,052,000 after purchasing an additional 365,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $68,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.96. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $143.62 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

